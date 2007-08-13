lunes, agosto 13, 2007

El Periodista Standard

A propósito de lo mismo, la versión de Gian Paolo, con su cara y todo, para el periodista de matinal... Cómo cubrir inclemencias climáticas.

posted by Sebastián at 4:25 p. m.

2 Comments:

Blogger nerinossa said...

23/7/08 11:04 a. m.  
